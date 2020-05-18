Man dies after motorcycle and transport truck collide in Lower Woodstock

Police say a 62-year-old man from Beardsley has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a transport truck hauling a trailer in Lower Woodstock on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. May 16 to a report of a collision on the Beardsley Road.

RCMP believe the collision occurred when the northbound motorcycle collided with the transport that was traveling south and turning left onto the ramp to Highway 2.

A release states the driver and lone rider of the motorcycle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

Police say the truck driver, a 49-year-old man from Hamilton, Ontario, was issued with an Appearance Notice under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention and failing to yield to oncoming traffic when turning left.

He is scheduled to appear in court on September 8.