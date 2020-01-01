Man killed, two people injured after SUV hits power pole on N.B. reserve

New Brunswick RCMP say a 58-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Elsipogtog First Nation.

Police say the crash happened on the reserve's Main Street on Monday, when a sport utility vehicle carrying three people left the road and struck a power pole.

The 58-year-old woman who was driving and a 73-year-old man who was a front seat passenger were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The other passenger, who was from Elsipogtog, was in the back seat of the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police say roads were icy at the time of the crash.