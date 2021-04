A 32-year-old man charged with second degree murder in the death of a Nigadoo man last year has pleaded guilty.

Jessy Lagacy pleaded guilty on Wednesday to killing 70-year-old Gilles LeBlanc in February of 2020.

Lagacy is expected to be sentenced on May 14th.

His co-accused, 21-year-old Natacha Roy, also faces a charge second degree murder.

Roy is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.



(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)