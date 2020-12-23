Man pleads guilty to killing own mother in Val-d'Amour in 2016
A 43-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing his own mother in Val-d'Amour.
Charles Alex Maltais was charged after officers discovered the body of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais inside a burned out home in Val-d'Amour in October of 2016.
An investigation determined the fire was deliberately set and her death was deemed a homicide.
Charles Alex Maltais was arrested in British Columbia in May of 2019.
On Monday, Mailtais pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of arson.
He'll be sentenced on February 19th.