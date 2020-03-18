Man sentenced to 37 months prison after child porn investigation

The RCMP say a 43-year-old man from Moncton has been sentenced to 37 months in prison for charges stemming from an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in Moncton on January 16, 2019.

Police say Cory Laurie Joseph LeBlanc was charged with making available child pornography, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

LeBlanc was also charged in October 2019 for failing to attend court and breaching the conditions of the undertaking in relation to the child pornography offences.

RCMP say LeBlanc appeared in court on Monday and was sentenced to 36 months in prison for making available child pornography and 24 months for possessing child pornography, to be served concurrently.

Police say he also received a sentence of 30 days consecutive for failing to attend court, as well as 30 days concurrent for each of his two breaches of his undertaking.

LeBlanc has also been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life, will be required to submit a DNA sample, and following his release from prison, he will have to abide by the conditions set out by the court for a period of 20 years, which include not to be near children.

