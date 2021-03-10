Man who killed four people in Fredericton denied new privileges by review board

A New Brunswick review board has declined to give new privileges to the man found not criminally responsible in the 2018 killings of four people in Fredericton.

He is being held at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton, N.B.



In December Justice Larry Landry of the Court of Queen's Bench deemed the man "high risk'' and ordered that he be detained in a high-security hospital.

The man shot and killed Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, as well as Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello on Aug. 10, 2018.



During the nine-week first-degree murder trial, the defence argued he had a mental illness and believed he was defending himself from demons.

The review board had to conduct an initial review of his treatment within 90 days of the court decision.



(This article from The Canadian Press has been edited by Bell Media staff to remove any reference to the shooter's name)

