Man who opened fire in Bathurst karaoke bar sentenced to six years behind bars

An Allardville man accused of opening fire in a downtown Bathurst karaoke bar a little over a year ago has been sentenced to six years behind bars.

40-year-old Marc-Andre Belliveau was sentenced on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

In addition to jail time, Belliveau is banned from owning firearms for 20 years, is ordered to provide police with a DNA sample.

He is also prohibited from contacting the victim.