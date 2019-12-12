Management committee says demolition of Holy Family rectory the right move for parish

Though some parishioners were upset to see the Holy Family Church's rectory demolished earlier this week, the parish's management committee says it needed to be done.

Some had suggested the building be repurposed for such things as affordable housing, but committee's Darlene Labonville tells the Acadie-Nouvelle its demolition will save the parish on maintenance costs.

She says the structure was fragile and the interior walls were covered with mould, adding renovations were too numerous to even be considered.

Selling the building was also out of the question due to policies and procedures set out by the the diocese.

Labonville acknowledges that losing the building is difficult for some parishioners, but maintains it was the right move for the parish.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)