Mandatory masks in public rule complies with Human Rights Act: Roussel-Sullivan

The chair of the New Brunswick Human Rights Commission says the requirement to wear a mask in public does not violate the Human Rights Act.

Claire Roussel-Sullivan says the New Brunswick Human Rights Commission recognizes mask wearing is important in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and finds the mandatory mask rule reasonable and balanced in light of the public health goal and urgency.

Sullivan adds the measure was reviewed as part of the mandate of the Commission and it is pleased a duty to accomodate individuals who cannot wear a mask due to age, mental or physical disability has been included.

The New Brunswick Human Rights Commission is encouraging individuals who are exempt form wearing a mask to communicate with service providers, eployers and landlords to find an appropriate solution, while businesses are urged to seek alternate ways to offer their services to those exempt from the rule.