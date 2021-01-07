Manhunt over: Suspect wanted in New Brunswick shooting arrested in Nova Scotia

Police in northern Nova Scotia have arrested a shooting suspect who remained at large for almost 19 hours after a man was wounded by gunfire Tuesday near a high school in southeastern New Brunswick.



Police in both provinces issued Alert Ready emergency messages warning residents that 24-year-old Janson Bryan Baker was armed with weapons ``with intent to use them.''



Today at 9:37 a.m., the New Brunswick RCMP sent a tweet saying Baker's vehicle had been found abandoned in Amherst, N.S., which is 72 kilometres south of Moncton and is close to the New Brunswick border.



At 12:05 p.m., another alert said the suspect had been arrested, and the New Brunswick RCMP confirmed Baker had been apprehended without incident in Amherst.



The shooting on Tuesday occurred just after 5 p.m. near Riverview High School, where a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.