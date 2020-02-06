Manufacturer of state-of-the-art catamarans sets sights on Dalhousie for facility

A US-based boat-building company is thinking about setting up shop in Dalhousie.

The Acadie-Nouvelle reports Pro Cat Catamarans wants to move its operations to the Port of Dalhousie.

The company manufactures state-of-the-art vessels that sell for anywhere between $400K and $500K.

Company president Magguy Thibodeau is originally from Gaspe and has always wanted to move the company to Canada.

Thibodeau says the company wants to begin construction of the facility this year and start moving equipment in sometime in 2021.

If the plan comes to fruition, the facility could result in approximately 50 jobs.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)