Maple Leafs refuse comment on reports that Matthews tested positive for COVID-19

The Toronto Maple Leafs say they will not comment on reports that one of their star players has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Toronto Sun and The Toronto Star report that centre Auston Matthews has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



The Leafs say a player's medical information in this regard is private.



The team says it is deferring to the NHL's policy on handling test results, with the league providing updates on testing totals and positive tests without disclosing the identities of affected clubs or players.



Judd Moldaver, Matthews's agent, did not respond to requests for comment from The Canadian Press.



According to the Sun, the 22-year-old Matthews has self-quarantined in his Arizona home and hopes to be ready to play if the NHL season resumes as planned next month.