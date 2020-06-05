Marches in Ottawa, Toronto to honour black lives lost at hands of police

Demonstrators plan to march from Parliament Hill through Ottawa streets in mid-afternoon today to honour black lives lost at the hands of police.



A similarly themed Toronto march is slated to proceed south in the early afternoon from the Bloor-Yonge subway station, circling back north to city hall.



The demonstrations follow days of protests across the United States after a video showed Minneapolis police killing a black man, George Floyd, unleashing a torrent of anger over persistent racism.



A police officer knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while he pleaded that he couldn't breathe.



The Ottawa event is being organized by No Peace Until Justice, formed by a young black woman.



The group says its goal is to bring together black activists and organizations and allies to stand in solidarity against police brutality and societal racism.