Maritime Bus gets $720,000 subsidy to operate routes in northern New Brunswick

A private bus operator is getting a $720,000 government subsidy to continue operating routes in northern New Brunswick that it had wanted to cancel because of a drop in ridership.

New Brunswick said today the funding for Maritime Bus will allow the company keep service running to Edmundston and Campbellton.

It says $360,000 will come from an envelope of federal cash given to New Brunswick for COVID relief, while the rest will come from the provincial government.

The funding will be given to the city of Edmundston, which will pay the bus company for service to the province's northern region.

The government says the money is contingent on the company guarantying the continued operation of its northern routes until the end of 2021.

Edmundston deputy mayor Eric Marquis said today in a news release that without intercity bus service his community would be isolated from the rest of the province.