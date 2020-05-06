Maritime Fishermen's Union calls for federal support for industry

With the spring lobster season a little under two weeks away, the Maritime Fishermen's Union is calling on Ottawa to support what it calls one of Atlantic Canada's economic pillars.

In a media release Tuesday, the MFU says that, after several requests, it's still waiting for an announcement on federal measures to support harvesters through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group says moving forward in the current conditions without federal help would severely affect the sustainability of fishing enterprises and coastal communities for years to come.

It says fishermen are questioning their ability to weather current conditions, noting they're currently not eligible for most of the recently announced federal programs.

The union says programs will need to be adapted to support the industry's sustainability.

