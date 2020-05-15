Maritime Iron, local Chambers presenting supply chain opportunity 'webinar'

The company behind a proposed $1.5 billion iron processing plant in Belledune has partnered with local chambers of commerce to fill companies in on the project and business opportunities should it come to fruition.

The free webinars being presented by Maritime Iron, the Chaleur Chamber of Commerce, and chambers on the Acadian Peninsula will focus on supply chain opportunities for companies and suppliers.

The French session will take place next Wednesday at 11a.m. followed by an English session at 1 p.m.

If the plant receives government approval, Maritime Iron says it will be one of the world's most innovative and environmentally responsible iron processing facilities.

