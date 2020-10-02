Masks could be mandatory in public as of Thursday in N.B: Higgs

Wearing a mask in public could be mandatory in New Brunswick as of October 8.

With cases of COVID-19 surging in Ontario, Quebec and Maine, Premier Blaine Higgs says a mandatory mask policy could be implemented as early as next Thursday if New Brunswickers do not comply with the current rules.

Those rules, which Higgs added are working, requires a mask be worn whenever a safe physical distance cannot be maintained.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell says Thanksgiving gatherings and trick-or-treating are a go at this point, provided they are completed safely.

She recommends small, outdoor gatherings for Thanksgiving where possible, as well as offering non-food treats to trick-or-treaters.

Those who go trick-or-treating are encouraged to stay in one neighbourhood and to keep track of where they have been in case of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The province also announced travelers by land from Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will no longer be screened for COVID-19 as of October 8.

(With files from The Canadian Press)