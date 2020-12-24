Masks distributed to Quebec daycares since May are faulty, says families minister

Quebec authorities say masks that have been distributed to daycares across the province since May don't meet provincial safety standards.



The Families Department issued a notice Tuesday calling on daycares to stop using the MC9501 masks because they don't meet one of three requirements established by the Robert-Sauve research institute.



Robert-Sauve is a private, non-profit organization that looks at issues of occupational health and safety and is funded by Quebec's workplace safety board.



The institute says the masks have a filtration problem and don't work 100 per cent of the time.



Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe says his department had already ordered new masks for daycares because stocks of the problematic masks had been used up.



He says the new masks meet the Robert-Sauve standards.





The Families Department issued a notice Tuesday calling on daycares to stop using the MC9501 masks because they don't meet one of three requirements established by the Robert-Sauve research institute.



Robert-Sauve is a private, non-profit organization that looks at issues of occupational health and safety and is funded by Quebec's workplace safety board.



The institute says the masks have a filtration problem and don't work 100 per cent of the time.



Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe says his department had already ordered new masks for daycares because stocks of the problematic masks had been used up.



He says the new masks meet the Robert-Sauve standards.