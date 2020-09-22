Masks mandatory at Service New Brunswick as of October 1

Service New Brunswick (SNB) says wearing a community face mask, face shield or face covering will be required in all centres as of October 1.

A release states the initiative will protect the health and safety of customers and employees, while also allowing an increase in centre capacity in an attempt to avoid customers waiting in the cold.

Public Health guidelines allow for physical distancing of one metre when everyone is wearing a mask.

This will allow centres to adjust spacing between seats, which will then allow more seats to be re-added to waiting areas.

SNB is reminding customers the best way to avoid having to wait in a lineup is to use the online services offered, or teleservices at 1-888-762-8600.

Almost all services can be conducted online or over the phone, including vehicle registration and driver's licence renewals.