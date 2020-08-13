Masks required in common areas but not classrooms come September in N.B.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development released a detailed parent and public guide Thursday in support of the province's return to school plan for September.

Government says in addition to reduced group sizes, classroom bubbles for students in kindergarten to Grade 8 and blended learning for Grades 9-12, the guide includes direction for the use of facemasks, student transportation, facility cleaning, outbreak management and learning plans.

A release states students will bring a mask to school daily, but these will not be required inside classrooms.

Students in kindergarten (K) to Grade 5 will be encouraged to wear masks in common areas, with older students in Grades 6-12 required to wear a mask in common areas and on the school bus.

Teachers who stay within their classroom bubble in Grades K-8 can choose to wear a mask or shield, while high school teachers must wear a mask where physical distancing is not possible.

A clear curtain will be installed on school buses to provide a physical barrier between the driver and students, with drivers required to wear a mask or shield when physical distancing is not possible.

Students who ride the bus will sit in the same seats every day.

Busses will be filled from back to front, with students in K-Grade 5 not required to wear a mask and seated one per seat or with a member of their household.

Older students can sit two per seat if masks are worn, while these are not required if they are seated alone or with a member of their household.

Health screening of students will be the responsibility of parents/guardians before the student comes to school, and an information package for parents will come from the schools in the coming weeks.

Hand sanitizing stations are being installed at entrances to schools and in classrooms and students will be taught age-appropriate ways to reduce physical contact and promote good hygiene.

Water fountains are being replaced with water bottle filling stations as part of enhanced cleaning protocols, so students are encouraged to bring a clean water bottle to school daily.

Commonly touched surfaces will be cleaned regularly throughout the day, with personal spaces like desks and lockers cleaned once a day and changing rooms will be cleaned a minimum of three times per day.

Details on school specific cleaning protocols will be outlined in each school's individual operational plan.