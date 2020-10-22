Mass COVID-19 testing available in Zone 5 this weekend

The Vitalite Health Network will hold a mass COVID-19 testing event in Zone 5 this weekend for people who are not exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing is scheduled for October 24th at Memorial Regional Civic Centre in Campbellton and October 25th at the Inch Arran Arena in Dalhousie from 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. both days.

Screening tests will be conducted on a first come, first served basis and those seeking a test must bring their Medicare card.

Vitalite says screening test results will be available online on the MyHealthNB website within 5 to 7 days as priority is being given to the test of people who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to request a test online or by calling Tele-Care 811.