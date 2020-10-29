Mass COVID-19 testing clinic slated for Belledune area
The Vitalite Health Network says a mass COVID-19 testing clinic will be held in the Belledune area on Friday.
The clinic aims to gage the prevalence of the virus in the community.
Testing is on a first-come-first-served basis and the Network says an outdoor waiting period is expected.
The clinic is intended for those without symptoms of COVID-19.
Those with symptoms are asked to request a test on-line or call Tele-Care 811 for an appointment.