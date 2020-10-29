Mass COVID-19 testing clinic slated for Belledune area

The Vitalite Health Network says a mass COVID-19 testing clinic will be held in the Belledune area on Friday.

The clinic aims to gage the prevalence of the virus in the community.

Testing is on a first-come-first-served basis and the Network says an outdoor waiting period is expected.

The clinic is intended for those without symptoms of COVID-19.

Those with symptoms are asked to request a test on-line or call Tele-Care 811 for an appointment.