Mayor: 2020 budget sets city up for future economic growth

The City of Bathurst has approved its budget for 2020.

It consists of a General Operating Budget of $25.9 million and a Utility Operating Budget of a little over $7.1 million.

There will be no tax increase for residents and businesses, however water and sewer rates will climb slightly.

Despite the increase in water and sewer rates, mayor Paolo Fongemie says Bathurst residents are still paying some of the lowest rates in the province.

Fongemie says the budget will have an increased focus on debt repayment which will allow for the financial flexibility to target economic development initiatives more aggressively.

He says the budget will leave the next council in a better position to grow the city economically.

Meanwhile, Fongemie says new initiatives aimed at charting a new strategic path to economic growth will be announced in the New Year.

