Mayor says town gave no permission to dismantle ships at port

A Gaspe entrepreneur wants to dismantle old ships at the Port of Dalhousie so they can be recycled, but the town's mayor isn't completely sold on the idea.

The first ship is set to arrive in Dalhousie next week and Rene Renault of Dalhousie Marine Recyclers NB says the steel has already all been sold.

But mayor Normand Pelletier says the company doesn't have permission to use the port or the go-ahead from the necessary government departments.

Pelletier says Dalhousie doesn't want anyone's waste without legal permission and says the town is considering legal action.

