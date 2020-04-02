Mayors near NB border-crossing say they were left in dark about border restrictions

Measures limiting who can cross New Brunswick's borders have officials in border-communities questioning the government's transparency.

Now that crossing into the province is limited to essential service workers and medical emergencies, residents of the Gaspe Region, would normally shop at grocery stores and pharmacies in the Restigouche Region, are no longer able to do so.

The mayors of Campbellton and Pointe-a-la-Croix, QC tell the Acadie-Nouvelle they received no warning and that they only learned of the rules from citizens and social media after they had gone into effect.

Pointe-a-la-Croix mayor Pascal Bujold says the government should have warned communities about the measures given their impact on citizens.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)