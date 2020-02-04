McGill University releases interactive story maps about salt marshes, Maritime Ringlet Butterfly

McGill University in Montreal has released a set of interactive story maps illustrating the valuable contributions salt marshes in the Maritimes make to the planet.

Associate Professor Gail Chmura says the wetlands support a disproportionately high number of endangered species, such as the Maritime Ringlet Butterfly which are only found around the Bay of Chaleur and the Gaspe Peninsula.

Chmura says she hopes the maps well help draw attention to the rare insect as well as the importance of its habitat.

The Maritime Ringlet and Its Marshes - http://arcg.is/XPCnr

Le Maritime Ringlet et ses Marais - http://arcg.is/0Gm4vP

The Bay of Fundy of Blue Carbon Story - https://arcg.is/0DqLzm