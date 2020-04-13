Meals for the hungry served by takeout amid COVID-19

The Easter long weekend typically draws thousands of people to shelters across the country where they tuck into free meals surrounded by other diners and volunteers.

They still got to enjoy their meals with all the fixings this year, but one thing was off the menu, company, the meals were served by takeout.

Many organizations serving people in need had to cancel or adjust their Easter plans to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and abide by demands from public authorities to limit gatherings.

Keith Hambly is the chief executive at Fred Victor, a Toronto organization that operates shelters and affordable and transitional housing.

He says though the free meals were still welcomed, there was also a sense of disappointment in the loss of their communal enjoyment.

The federal government has committed 100 million dollars for organizations that help get food to Canadians who can't afford groceries or who have uncertain access to food and other basic necessities.

That funding is being allocated to groups like Food Banks Canada, the Salvation Army, Second Harvest, Community Food Centres Canada, and Breakfast Club of Canada, who've been pleading for donations and support because of the increased demand for their services.