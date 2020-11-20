Mechanical troubles, COVID-19 result in fewer biogas dollars for Chaleur Regional Service Commission

Mechanical issues coupled with COVID-19 resulted in lower revenue in 2020 than expected for the Red Pine Landfill.

Environmental manager Jonathan Plourde told the Chaleur Regional Service Commission this week that downtime due problems with the site's biogas generator meant less electricity was sold to NB Power, resulting in a decrease in revenue.

On top of the mechanical issues, Plourde says the pandemic made it tough to get parts and the out-of-province technicians couldn't come service the machine because of travel restrictions associated with COVID-19.

Now, Plourde says parts are ordered in advance so it's just a matter of waiting for technicians to arrive on site.

(With files from the Northern Light)