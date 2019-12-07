Medium-security unit at Dorchester Penitentiary in lockdown

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says a lockdown is in place at the medium-security unit at Dorchester Penitentiary.

A release says the lockdown was initiated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday to allow staff to conduct an "exceptional search".

The prison service says visits to the institution have been suspended while the search is taking place.

CSC says normal operations at the medium-security unit will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.