Melanson Subdivision residents speak out against rezoning that would make way for daycare

A proposal to rezone a property in Melanson Subdivision in Bathurst to make way for a new daycare facility has nearby residents speaking out.

BIMBO Daycare has asked the city to rezone property on Franklin Ave. so it can build a new facility, however residents are worried about their property value, increased traffic, winter access to the subdivision, and a loss of green space.

They're also concerned that the proposed zoning doesn't guarantee the facility would be built and could open up to door to higher-density residential development.

At last night's meeting, council accepted a petition from residents along with several letters of objection.

Mayor Paolo Fongemie says there are several steps to the rezoning process and that residents will get their say at each one.

Letters of objection and support are being received until October 16th.