Podium finishes for members of the Beresford Skate Club at Winter Skate 2020 over the weekend.

Lola Dutta won a Gold Medal in the Star-5 event, while Charleigh Van der Pluijm netted a Bronze Medal in the Juvenile event and a Bronze Medal in the Star-7 event.

Kenna Van der Pluijm took home a Bronze Medal in the Star-9 event.

The competition was hosted by the Dieppe Skating Club from January 24th to 26th.