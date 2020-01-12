Memorandum of understanding reaffirms commitment to Metepenagiag Heritage Park

A memorandum of understanding was recently signed by the Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq Nation, the Metepenagiag Heritage Park and the province which will ensure the continued development and promotion of the park's Indigenous research and interpretive centre.

A release says the Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture has collaborated to create the necessary conditions for the repatriation of over 60,000 artefacts in its care to the Mi'kmaq nation, once they have the appropriate staff and curation facilities.

Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Robert Gauvin said in a release, "By signing this memorandum of understanding, we are not only strengthening our partnership, but we are also ensuring that the park continues to play an important role in the conservation of community artefacts and as an indigenous tourism, heritage and cultural attraction for our province."

The provincial government has cared for the artefacts, that originate from the Augustine Mound and Oxbow Sit, since 1975.

The items include spear points, projectile points, scrapers, pottery and ceremonial objects from more than 3,000 years of occupation.

