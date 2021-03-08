Men far more likely to believe genders are equal, new poll suggests

A new poll suggests most Canadians believe there's still a long way to go to achieve gender equality in this country.



The poll results themselves underscore the challenge, with women far more likely than men to say equality remains elusive in a host of fields.



Overall, 63 per cent of respondents to the poll, conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, said equality between men and women has not been achieved.



A majority said equality has definitely or ``to some extent'' been achieved at home, in social settings, in the media, at work, in sciences and in politics, while just 44 per cent said the same of sports.



However, male respondents were far more likely than women, by as much as 20 percentage points, to say equality has been achieved in those areas.



The online poll of 1,532 adult Canadians was conducted Feb. 26 to 28; it cannot be assigned a margin of error because web surveys are not considered random samples.