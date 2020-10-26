Meng Wanzhou extradition case back in court for hearings on arrest

The B.C. Supreme Court is scheduled to begin hearing evidence this week in the extradition case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.



Five days of evidentiary hearings are scheduled starting today on whether her arrest and detention was conducted lawfully.



Meng is facing fraud charges in the United States but denies the allegations that she misrepresented the company's relationship with Skycom Tech, putting HSBC at risk of violating U.S. sanctions in Iran.



In addition to the claim of abuse of process based on her arrest, Meng's lawyers are also arguing that the United States misled Canadian officials in its summary of allegations made against her.



Meng, who is Huawei's chief financial officer, was arrested at Vancouver's airport in 2018 at the behest of the United States.



Her arrest has strained relations between Canada and China.