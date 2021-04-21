MHL announces playoff changes for the Eastlink North Division

The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) has announced changes to the Canadian Tire Cup Playoffs for the Eastlink North Division.

The league says the Campbellton Tigers, Fredericton Red Wings, Grand Falls Rapids and Mirimachi Timberwolves will compete for the division title after the Edmundston Blizzard withdrew from the post-season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Details will be released on Friday concerning how Grand Falls will take part, as the team is currently unable to play games due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The balance of the schedule will be released on April 23rd, the same day Campbellton is set to take on Miramichi to open the Eastlink North playoff round robin.