MHL announces season extension as Eastlink North teams resume play

The Maritime Hockey League (MHL) has announced that the 2020-21 regular season has been extended into mid-April as the five teams in New Brunswick resume play tonight.

A team from the Eastlink North hasn't played since January 3rd due to COVID-19 restrictions in the province, and the league says their target is a 30-game schedule.

With the extension, the six Nova Scotia teams will each gain an extra home game to bring them to a 36-game season.

The Summerside Western Capitals will remain in the Eastlink South for the remainder of the regular season, with a 30-game target due to the number of postponed home games that must be rescheduled.

The MHL says its playoff format is being finalized and will be announced soon.