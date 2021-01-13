MHL confirms positive COVID-19 case among Campbellton Tigers players

The Maritime Junior Hockey League says a positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a player with the Campbellton Tigers.

The league says Public Health officials will be scheduling COVID-19 tests for players and personnel who may have been exposed.

The team is also following guidelines set out by the League's "Return to Play" plan, approved by the provincial governments of all three Maritime provinces.

It says Campbellton played its last game on December 19th so there's no concern that the confirmed case has affected other teams in the league.