MHL Postpones 6 Eastlink North games due to COVID-19

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions in New Brunswick, the Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) is postponing six games in the Eastlink North division.

A release states the postponed matchups include Fredericton's home game with Miramich on Thursday February 12th and their road trip to Edmundston on February 13th, along with Miramichi's home game with Grand Falls the same day.

In addition, Miramichi's home game with Campbellton and Edmundston's trip to Grand Falls on February 14th and Campbellton's home matchup with Fredericton on February 15th are also being pushed back.

The league says an announcement will be made when these games have been rescheduled.