MHL postpones five more Eastlink North games due to COVID-19

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions in New Brunswick, the Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) has postponed five more games this weekend.

A release says Campbellton's home game with Grand Falls on Friday and their trip to Edmundston on Saturday are being pushed back, as is Fredericton's trip to Miramichi the same day.

Edmundston's trip to Fredericton and Miramichi's trip to Grand Falls on February 28th are also being postponed.

The league says an announcement will be made when the games are rescheduled.