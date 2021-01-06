MHL postpones N.B. games as province shifts back to Orange Phase

The Maritime Hockey League (MHL) has announced that its five teams in New Brunswick are pausing their schedules with the shift in the province back to the Orange Phase of COVID-19 recovery.

The league has postponed three games over the next week and says a further announcement will be made if more will be affected.

The three games impacted are Edmundston at Fredericton on Friday, Edmundston at Miramichi on Saturday, and Miramichi at Campbellton on Sunday.