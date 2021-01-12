MHL postpones seven more games

The Maritime Hockey League (MHL) has cancelled another week of games as all of New Brunswick continues to be in the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery.

The announcement affects seven games, including three for Grand Falls who were set to host Campbellton on Wednesday, visit Fredericton on Saturday, and play Edmundston on Sunday afternoon.

Edmundston's game in Miramichi in Saturday was also postponed.

The league says an announcement will be made when these games are rescheduled.

Postponed games: