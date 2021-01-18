MHL postpones seven more games due to COVID-19

The Maritime Hockey League (MHL) is postponing another week of games in the Eastlink North division due to health zone regulations in New Brunswick.

The announcement comes following the transition of the Edmundston Region (Zone 4) to the Red Level of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan, a move that affects the Grand Falls Rapids and Edmundston Blizzard.

The league says it will make an announcement when the games are rescheduled.

The affected games are: