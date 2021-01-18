MHL postpones seven more games due to COVID-19
The Maritime Hockey League (MHL) is postponing another week of games in the Eastlink North division due to health zone regulations in New Brunswick.
The announcement comes following the transition of the Edmundston Region (Zone 4) to the Red Level of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan, a move that affects the Grand Falls Rapids and Edmundston Blizzard.
The league says it will make an announcement when the games are rescheduled.
The affected games are:
- January 22nd - Miramichi at Campbellton
- January 22nd - Fredericton at Edmundston
- January 22nd - Summerside at Grand Falls
- January 23rd - Grand Falls at Fredericton
- January 23rd - Campbellton at Miramichi
- January 23rd - Summerside at Edmundston
- January 24th - Summerside at Edmundston