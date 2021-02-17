MHL postpones six more Eastlink North games due to COVID-19

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in New Brunswick, the Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) is postponing six more games in the Eastlink North division this week.

A release states the affected games include Miramichi's trip to Campbellton and Grand Falls' trip to Fredericton on Thursday, as well as Campbellton's home game with Edmundston and Miramichi's trip to Grand Falls on Friday.

Campbellton's trip to Fredericton and Miramichi's home game with Edmundston on Saturday have also been postponed.

The league says an announcement will be made when these games are rescheduled.