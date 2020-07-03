MHL preparing 'Return to Play' manual for 2020-21 season

The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) and its twelve member teams are preparing to hit the ice again in the fall.

A release states a task force, created in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the MHL's partners, are in the process of creating a "Return to Play" manual for submission to provincial health authorities and stakeholders.

The league says it has a target of October 2nd, 2020 to begin the new season, though this is contingent on obtaining the necessary approvals from each provincial government and health authority in the Maritimes.

A release states a key to returning to action is spectator capacity in each community, with the league adding it is critical fans can be welcomed back for a full 52-game schedule in the 2020-21 season.

The goal of the "Return to Play" manual is the safety and well-being of players, fans and staff.

The league says it will continue to communicate with the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL), Hockey Canada, various levels of government and other stakeholders to review the latest information and plan for the future.