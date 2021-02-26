Michel Girouard resigns from Quebec Superior Court: Canadian Judicial Council

The Canadian Judicial Council says a Quebec judge has resigned after the Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear his appeal.



Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner says Michel Girouard's decision to step down from the Quebec Superior Court ``narrowly avoids his removal from office by Parliament.''



A 2012 complaint alleged that Girouard, while he was still a lawyer, had bought illegal drugs from a client.



An inquiry committee rejected the allegations but cited contradictions and implausibilities in Girouard's testimony.



A second complaint about Girouard's credibility during the initial proceedings led a majority of judges on the council to recommend he lose his job.



The Federal Court and the Court of Appeal dismissed Girouard's attempts to overturn the recommendation, prompting his application to the Supreme Court.