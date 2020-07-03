Military member arrested after truck rammed gate near Trudeau residence: sources

Sources say a member of the Canadian Armed Forces is in custody after someone rammed a truck through the gates of Rideau Hall and drove up the path toward the official residences that house Governor General Julie Payette and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before being stopped by police.



The RCMP has not identified the man, who was arrested shortly after a vehicle broke through the gates around 6:40 a.m. local time.



A police robot was later called in to search the black pickup truck.



Two sources in government who were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly have said he is an active member of the military.



The Mounties say the man was armed at the time and was arrested "without any incident.''



The Force said in a tweet the main is being interviewed.



The RCMP did not provide a motive, but did say that neither Payette nor Trudeau were present at the time.



Charges have not been laid.



The iconic Rideau Hall has long served as the home to Canada's governors general.



Trudeau and his family have also lived in Rideau Cottage, which is located on the grounds of Rideau Hall, since he was elected prime minister.



The government is still working on whether to renovate 24 Sussex Dr., where past prime ministers have lived.



The Office of the Secretary to the Governor General issued a statement to thank the RCMP and police for resolving the situation quickly.



"All of our staff are safe,'' said the statement.



The statement also noted that Payette has only occasionally been at Rideau Hall during the COVID-19 pandemic.