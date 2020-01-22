Military must nearly double annual female recruitment to reach its own target

A study by the Department of National Defence says the Canadian Armed Forces must nearly double the number of women it has been recruiting in recent years to reach its goal of having women make up one-quarter of all military personnel.

The internal study, which The Canadian Press obtained through the Access to Information Act, says the military would need to recruit about 3,500 women every year in order to meet its own 2026 deadline.

But over the past decade, the military has never recruited more than 1,850 women in a single year.

Chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance set the goal in February 2016, shortly after he took command of the Forces.

At that time, women represented barely 15 per cent of those in uniform, and the latest figures show that had grown to only 15.9 per cent by December.

Vance has previously acknowledged progress has been slower than expected, but that he would rather be criticized for trying and failing than not trying at all.