Mini-home destroyed in fire north of Fredericton Saturday

The Canadian Red Cross says a couple and their two-year-old daughter are staying with relatives after a fire north of Fredericton on Saturday.

A release says the fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. and completely destroyed the mini-home in the community of Taymouth.

The Canadian Red Cross says volunteers have assisted the family with emergency purchases of food, clothing and other basics.

There were no injuries reported as the family was away from their home at the time of the blaze.