Government is increasing minimum wage by a nickel in New Brunswick on April 1st.

The province says the jump from $11.70 to $11.75 per hour is mandated by growth of 0.22% in the New Brunswick consumer price index last year.

Minimum wage is indexed to the consumer price index, rounded to the nearest five cents.

Around 22,000 New Brunswickers, roughly 6% of the paid workforce, earn minimum wage.