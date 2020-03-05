Minister says there was no patronage involved in hiring for library job

New Brunswick's minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour says there was no patronage involved in the hiring of the new executive director of the province's Public Library Service.

Trevor Holder's comments follow calls from the Opposition Liberals for the government to rescind the hiring of Kevin Cormier for the job.

The Liberals say Cormier has no qualifications to run the 64 public libraries, a post that comes with a salary of up to $114,000 per year.

The job listing said essential qualifications included a master's degree in library or information studies, but Liberal legislator Guy Arseneault says Cormier falls well short of that.

But Holder says he has been assured by his former deputy minister that the proper hiring process was followed, and anyone with proof of political interference needs to ``cough it up.''

Holder adds the public needs to give Cormier, who has not responded to requests for comment, time to prove himself.